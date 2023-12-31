Who is the team to beat at the top of the AAC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 27-4

10-3 | 27-4 Odds to Win AAC: -140

-140 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: L 72-68 vs FGCU

Next Game

Opponent: East Carolina

East Carolina Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Memphis

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 27-4

11-2 | 27-4 Odds to Win AAC: +190

+190 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 81-70 vs Austin Peay

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tulsa

@ Tulsa Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. SMU

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 24-6

9-4 | 24-6 Odds to Win AAC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th

150th Last Game: W 92-65 vs Murray State

Next Game

Opponent: Charlotte

Charlotte Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. North Texas

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 16-12

7-5 | 16-12 Odds to Win AAC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th

107th Last Game: W 80-57 vs LSU-Shreveport

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wichita State

@ Wichita State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Charlotte

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 17-12

6-6 | 17-12 Odds to Win AAC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th

74th Last Game: L 79-75 vs Stetson

Next Game

Opponent: @ SMU

@ SMU Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Wichita State

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 16-14

8-5 | 16-14 Odds to Win AAC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th

60th Last Game: L 86-67 vs Kansas

Next Game

Opponent: North Texas

North Texas Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Tulsa

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 19-10

9-3 | 19-10 Odds to Win AAC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th

349th Last Game: W 95-54 vs Southwestern Oklahoma State

Next Game

Opponent: Memphis

Memphis Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. South Florida

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 19-10

7-4 | 19-10 Odds to Win AAC: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th

305th Last Game: W 73-70 vs Alabama State

Next Game

Opponent: Temple

Temple Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Tulane

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 16-13

9-3 | 16-13 Odds to Win AAC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th

280th Last Game: W 94-64 vs Dillard

Next Game

Opponent: Rice

Rice Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Rice

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-21

6-7 | 9-21 Odds to Win AAC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 186th

186th Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd

123rd Last Game: L 84-67 vs Louisiana

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tulane

@ Tulane Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. East Carolina

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 8-22

7-6 | 8-22 Odds to Win AAC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 196th

196th Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd

292nd Last Game: L 86-70 vs East Tennessee State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic

@ Florida Atlantic Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. UAB

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 10-20

8-5 | 10-20 Odds to Win AAC: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 203rd

203rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd

222nd Last Game: W 90-85 vs UNC Asheville

Next Game

Opponent: @ UTSA

@ UTSA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Temple

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-19

7-6 | 11-19 Odds to Win AAC: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 240th

240th Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th

207th Last Game: W 55-54 vs Portland

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Florida

@ South Florida Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. UTSA

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 5-25

6-7 | 5-25 Odds to Win AAC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 299th

299th Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th

356th Last Game: W 103-89 vs Prairie View A&M

Next Game