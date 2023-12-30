Wyandotte County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Wyandotte County, Kansas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sumner Academy at Gardner Edgerton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Gardner, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
