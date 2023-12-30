The Wichita State Shockers (4-8) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (7-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wichita State vs. Tulane Scoring Comparison

The Green Wave put up an average of 67.7 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 68.8 the Shockers give up.

Tulane is 2-1 when it scores more than 68.8 points.

Wichita State is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 67.7 points.

The Shockers record 63.8 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 62.7 the Green Wave give up.

Wichita State has a 3-5 record when scoring more than 62.7 points.

Tulane has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.8 points.

This season the Shockers are shooting 38.5% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Green Wave give up.

The Green Wave make 41.7% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Shockers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Wichita State Leaders

Daniela Abies: 12.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%

12.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG% Tre'Zure Jobe: 11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (12-for-60)

11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (12-for-60) Salese Blow: 10.1 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

10.1 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) DJ McCarty: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.4 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.4 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Ornella Niankan: 5.3 PTS, 39.2 FG%

Wichita State Schedule