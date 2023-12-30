How to Watch the Wichita State vs. Tulane Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Wichita State Shockers (4-8) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (7-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.
Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wichita State vs. Tulane Scoring Comparison
- The Green Wave put up an average of 67.7 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 68.8 the Shockers give up.
- Tulane is 2-1 when it scores more than 68.8 points.
- Wichita State is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 67.7 points.
- The Shockers record 63.8 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 62.7 the Green Wave give up.
- Wichita State has a 3-5 record when scoring more than 62.7 points.
- Tulane has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.8 points.
- This season the Shockers are shooting 38.5% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Green Wave give up.
- The Green Wave make 41.7% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Shockers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Wichita State Leaders
- Daniela Abies: 12.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%
- Tre'Zure Jobe: 11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (12-for-60)
- Salese Blow: 10.1 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
- DJ McCarty: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.4 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
- Ornella Niankan: 5.3 PTS, 39.2 FG%
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Kansas
|L 76-56
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Missouri State
|L 72-65
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oral Roberts
|L 76-74
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/30/2023
|Tulane
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
