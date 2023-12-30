The Wichita State Shockers (4-8) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Tulane Green Wave (7-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Wichita State vs. Tulane Scoring Comparison

  • The Green Wave put up an average of 67.7 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 68.8 the Shockers give up.
  • Tulane is 2-1 when it scores more than 68.8 points.
  • Wichita State is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 67.7 points.
  • The Shockers record 63.8 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 62.7 the Green Wave give up.
  • Wichita State has a 3-5 record when scoring more than 62.7 points.
  • Tulane has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.8 points.
  • This season the Shockers are shooting 38.5% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Green Wave give up.
  • The Green Wave make 41.7% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Shockers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Wichita State Leaders

  • Daniela Abies: 12.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%
  • Tre'Zure Jobe: 11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (12-for-60)
  • Salese Blow: 10.1 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
  • DJ McCarty: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.4 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
  • Ornella Niankan: 5.3 PTS, 39.2 FG%

Wichita State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Kansas L 76-56 Charles Koch Arena
12/16/2023 @ Missouri State L 72-65 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/20/2023 Oral Roberts L 76-74 Charles Koch Arena
12/30/2023 Tulane - Charles Koch Arena
1/3/2024 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center

