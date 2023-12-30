The Wichita State Shockers (4-7) face the Tulane Green Wave (5-4) in a clash of AAC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Wichita State vs. Tulane Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Wichita State Players to Watch

Daniela Abies: 11.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Salese Blow: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK DJ McCarty: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ornella Niankan: 5.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tulane Players to Watch

Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Hannah Pratt: 13.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Marta Galic: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Irina Parau: 7.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

