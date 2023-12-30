Wichita State vs. Kansas December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Wichita State Shockers (8-3) meet the Kansas Jayhawks (10-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.
Wichita State vs. Kansas Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Colby Rogers: 17.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xavier Bell: 14.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kenny Pohto: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Harlond Beverly: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Quincy Ballard: 6.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.4 BLK
Kansas Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson: 19.2 PTS, 12.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kevin McCullar: 19.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- KJ Adams: 13.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dajuan Harris: 6.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elmarko Jackson: 6.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Wichita State vs. Kansas Stat Comparison
|Wichita State Rank
|Wichita State AVG
|Kansas AVG
|Kansas Rank
|122nd
|77.5
|Points Scored
|79.5
|86th
|178th
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|65.6
|58th
|6th
|44.5
|Rebounds
|38.7
|88th
|79th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|330th
|236th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.5
|268th
|270th
|12.2
|Assists
|21.7
|2nd
|91st
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.4
|223rd
