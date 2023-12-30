Saturday's contest features the Tulane Green Wave (7-4) and the Wichita State Shockers (4-8) facing off at Charles Koch Arena (on December 30) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-64 victory for Tulane, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Shockers dropped their last game 76-74 against Oral Roberts on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wichita State vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wichita State vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 67, Wichita State 64

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

The Shockers notched their signature win of the season on December 1, when they took down the Saint Louis Billikens, who rank No. 189 in our computer rankings, 78-59.

Wichita State has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Wichita State is 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wichita State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-59 at home over Saint Louis (No. 189) on December 1

63-61 over Akron (No. 237) on November 24

60-41 at home over Presbyterian (No. 256) on November 8

92-86 at home over Omaha (No. 310) on November 20

Wichita State Leaders

Daniela Abies: 12.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%

12.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG% Tre'Zure Jobe: 11.8 PTS, 2 STL, 33.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (12-for-60)

11.8 PTS, 2 STL, 33.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (12-for-60) Salese Blow: 10.1 PTS, 37 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

10.1 PTS, 37 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) DJ McCarty: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.4 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.4 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Ornella Niankan: 5.3 PTS, 39.2 FG%

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers have a -59 scoring differential, falling short by five points per game. They're putting up 63.8 points per game to rank 223rd in college basketball and are giving up 68.8 per contest to rank 270th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.