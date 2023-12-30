Will Wichita State be one of the teams to secure a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Wichita State's full tournament resume.

How Wichita State ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 109

Wichita State's best wins

Wichita State's best win this season came against the Lipscomb Bisons, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 120) in the RPI. Wichita State secured the 76-59 win at home on November 6. Xavier Bell was the leading scorer in the signature win over Lipscomb, recording 20 points with zero rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

88-69 over Saint Louis (No. 145/RPI) on November 19

71-61 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 152/RPI) on November 9

69-68 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 155/RPI) on December 16

80-67 at home over Norfolk State (No. 212/RPI) on November 25

80-68 at home over Richmond (No. 232/RPI) on November 29

Wichita State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, the Shockers have two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Wichita State is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Wichita State is playing the 60th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Shockers' upcoming schedule includes eight games against teams with worse records and 16 games against teams with records above .500.

Wichita St has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with four games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Wichita State's next game

Matchup: Wichita State Shockers vs. North Texas Mean Green

Wichita State Shockers vs. North Texas Mean Green Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV Channel: ESPN2

