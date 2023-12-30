The Kansas Jayhawks (11-1) travel to face the Wichita State Shockers (8-4) after winning three straight road games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Wichita State matchup.

Wichita State vs. Kansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Wichita State vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Wichita State Moneyline
FanDuel Kansas (-12.5) 145.5 -950 +610 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wichita State vs. Kansas Betting Trends

  • Wichita State is 4-7-0 ATS this season.
  • Kansas has covered four times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Jayhawks games have gone over the point total four out of 12 times this season.

Wichita State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Wichita State ranks 88th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 106th, a difference of 18 spots.
  • In terms of winning the national championship, the Shockers currently have the same odds, going from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.
  • The implied probability of Wichita State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

