Wichita State vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Wichita State vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Wichita State Moneyline FanDuel Kansas (-12.5) 145.5 -950 +610 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wichita State vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Wichita State is 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Kansas has covered four times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

Jayhawks games have gone over the point total four out of 12 times this season.

Wichita State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Wichita State ranks 88th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 106th, a difference of 18 spots.

In terms of winning the national championship, the Shockers currently have the same odds, going from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.

The implied probability of Wichita State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

