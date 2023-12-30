Wichita State vs. Kansas: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Kansas Jayhawks (11-1) travel to face the Wichita State Shockers (8-4) after winning three straight road games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Wichita State matchup.
Wichita State vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Wichita State vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Wichita State Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-12.5)
|145.5
|-950
|+610
Wichita State vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Wichita State is 4-7-0 ATS this season.
- Kansas has covered four times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
- Jayhawks games have gone over the point total four out of 12 times this season.
Wichita State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Wichita State ranks 88th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 106th, a difference of 18 spots.
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Shockers currently have the same odds, going from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.
- The implied probability of Wichita State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
