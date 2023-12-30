The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1) will try to build on a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Wichita State Shockers (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at T-Mobile Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Wichita State vs. Kansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wichita State Stats Insights

  • The Shockers make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
  • Wichita State has an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Shockers sit at 12th.
  • The 76 points per game the Shockers put up are 10.8 more points than the Jayhawks give up (65.2).
  • Wichita State has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 65.2 points.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Wichita State played better when playing at home last season, posting 72.2 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game on the road.
  • At home, the Shockers gave up one more points per game (69.5) than in away games (68.5).
  • When playing at home, Wichita State made 0.1 more threes per game (6.6) than in road games (6.5). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (28.6%) compared to when playing on the road (34.3%).

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 South Dakota State L 79-69 Intrust Bank Arena
12/16/2023 Southern Illinois W 69-68 Charles Koch Arena
12/21/2023 Kansas State L 69-60 T-Mobile Center
12/30/2023 Kansas - T-Mobile Center
1/4/2024 North Texas - Charles Koch Arena
1/7/2024 @ Temple - Liacouras Center

