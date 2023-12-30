The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1) will try to build on a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Wichita State Shockers (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at T-Mobile Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Wichita State vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN

Wichita State Stats Insights

The Shockers make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).

Wichita State has an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Shockers sit at 12th.

The 76 points per game the Shockers put up are 10.8 more points than the Jayhawks give up (65.2).

Wichita State has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 65.2 points.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Wichita State played better when playing at home last season, posting 72.2 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game on the road.

At home, the Shockers gave up one more points per game (69.5) than in away games (68.5).

When playing at home, Wichita State made 0.1 more threes per game (6.6) than in road games (6.5). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (28.6%) compared to when playing on the road (34.3%).

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule