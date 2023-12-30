How to Watch Wichita State vs. Kansas on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1) will try to build on a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Wichita State Shockers (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at T-Mobile Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Wichita State vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN
Wichita State Stats Insights
- The Shockers make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
- Wichita State has an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Shockers sit at 12th.
- The 76 points per game the Shockers put up are 10.8 more points than the Jayhawks give up (65.2).
- Wichita State has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 65.2 points.
Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Wichita State played better when playing at home last season, posting 72.2 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game on the road.
- At home, the Shockers gave up one more points per game (69.5) than in away games (68.5).
- When playing at home, Wichita State made 0.1 more threes per game (6.6) than in road games (6.5). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (28.6%) compared to when playing on the road (34.3%).
Wichita State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|South Dakota State
|L 79-69
|Intrust Bank Arena
|12/16/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 69-68
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/21/2023
|Kansas State
|L 69-60
|T-Mobile Center
|12/30/2023
|Kansas
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|1/4/2024
|North Texas
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
