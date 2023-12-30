Saturday's contest between the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1) and Wichita State Shockers (8-4) squaring off at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the game.

Wichita State vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: T-Mobile Center

Wichita State vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, Wichita State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Wichita State vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-8.8)

Kansas (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Wichita State has a 3-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Kansas, who is 4-7-0 ATS. The Shockers have hit the over in five games, while Jayhawks games have gone over four times.

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers have a +65 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 76.0 points per game to rank 157th in college basketball and are giving up 70.6 per outing to rank 173rd in college basketball.

Wichita State grabs 43.5 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) while conceding 35.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.4 boards per game.

Wichita State hits 6.5 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (8.2).

The Shockers' 93.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 211th in college basketball, and the 87.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 110th in college basketball.

Wichita State has committed 11.0 turnovers per game (111th in college basketball action), 1.7 more than the 9.3 it forces on average (349th in college basketball).

