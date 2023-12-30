To find a recap of the top performers in the NBA yesterday, including leaders in multiple statistical categories, continue reading.

December 30 Points Leaders

Name Team Opponent Points Bam Adebayo Heat Jazz 28 Tyler Herro Heat Jazz 25 Collin Sexton Jazz Heat 22 Keyonte George Jazz Heat 21 Kelly Olynyk Jazz Heat 19 Simone Fontecchio Jazz Heat 12 Lauri Markkanen Jazz Heat 12 Kevin Love Heat Jazz 12 Duncan Robinson Heat Jazz 11 Walker Kessler Jazz Heat 10

December 30 Rebounds Leaders

Name Team Opponent Rebounds Bam Adebayo Heat Jazz 16 Walker Kessler Jazz Heat 8 Simone Fontecchio Jazz Heat 7 Haywood Highsmith Heat Jazz 6 Kelly Olynyk Jazz Heat 6 Keyonte George Jazz Heat 6 John Collins Jazz Heat 6 Kevin Love Heat Jazz 6 Tyler Herro Heat Jazz 6 Lauri Markkanen Jazz Heat 5

December 30 Assists Leaders

Name Team Opponent Assists Kelly Olynyk Jazz Heat 10 Kris Dunn Jazz Heat 6 Tyler Herro Heat Jazz 6 Collin Sexton Jazz Heat 5 Duncan Robinson Heat Jazz 4 Bam Adebayo Heat Jazz 3 Jordan Clarkson Jazz Heat 3 Simone Fontecchio Jazz Heat 2 Keyonte George Jazz Heat 2 Kevin Love Heat Jazz 2

December 30 Blocks Leaders

Name Team Opponent Blocks Bam Adebayo Heat Jazz 3 Duncan Robinson Heat Jazz 2 Walker Kessler Jazz Heat 2 Simone Fontecchio Jazz Heat 1 Ochai Agbaji Jazz Heat 1 Tyler Herro Heat Jazz 1 Haywood Highsmith Heat Jazz 1 Jimmy Butler Heat Jazz 1 Kris Dunn Jazz Heat 1 Kelly Olynyk Jazz Heat 1

December 30 Steals Leaders

Name Team Opponent Steals Bam Adebayo Heat Jazz 3 Simone Fontecchio Jazz Heat 2 Haywood Highsmith Heat Jazz 2 Lauri Markkanen Jazz Heat 2 Kris Dunn Jazz Heat 2 Duncan Robinson Heat Jazz 2 Kelly Olynyk Jazz Heat 1 Collin Sexton Jazz Heat 1 Tyler Herro Heat Jazz 1 R.J. Hampton Heat Jazz 0

December 30 3-Point Leaders

Name Team Opponent 3PM Keyonte George Jazz Heat 5 Duncan Robinson Heat Jazz 3 Nikola Jovic Heat Jazz 2 Kevin Love Heat Jazz 2 Tyler Herro Heat Jazz 2 John Collins Jazz Heat 2 Jordan Clarkson Jazz Heat 1 Simone Fontecchio Jazz Heat 1 Lauri Markkanen Jazz Heat 1 Collin Sexton Jazz Heat 1

