The Kansas Jayhawks (11-1) will visit the Wichita State Shockers (8-4) after victories in three road games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. Wichita State matchup.

Kansas vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. Wichita State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Wichita State Moneyline FanDuel Kansas (-12.5) 145.5 -950 +610 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas vs. Wichita State Betting Trends

Kansas has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

Jayhawks games have hit the over four out of 12 times this season.

Wichita State has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Shockers games have hit the over six out of 11 times this year.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Kansas is fifth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), much higher than its computer rankings (21st-best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Jayhawks have had the 46th-biggest change this season, dropping from +1000 at the start to +1400.

Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.