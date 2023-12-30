How to Watch Kansas vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Wichita State Shockers (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Kansas vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks have shot at a 51.4% clip from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Shockers have averaged.
- Kansas has compiled an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Shockers sit at 70th.
- The Jayhawks' 79.1 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 70.6 the Shockers give up to opponents.
- Kansas has put together a 9-0 record in games it scores more than 70.6 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Kansas put up 78.8 points per game last season, 4.8 more than it averaged away (74.0).
- At home, the Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 69.0.
- Beyond the arc, Kansas knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.4%) than at home (36.4%) too.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|W 73-64
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|W 75-71
|Assembly Hall
|12/22/2023
|Yale
|W 75-60
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|1/6/2024
|TCU
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
