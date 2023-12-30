The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Wichita State Shockers (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Kansas vs. Wichita State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks have shot at a 51.4% clip from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Shockers have averaged.
  • Kansas has compiled an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Shockers sit at 70th.
  • The Jayhawks' 79.1 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 70.6 the Shockers give up to opponents.
  • Kansas has put together a 9-0 record in games it scores more than 70.6 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Kansas put up 78.8 points per game last season, 4.8 more than it averaged away (74.0).
  • At home, the Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 69.0.
  • Beyond the arc, Kansas knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.4%) than at home (36.4%) too.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Missouri W 73-64 Allen Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 @ Indiana W 75-71 Assembly Hall
12/22/2023 Yale W 75-60 Allen Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 Wichita State - T-Mobile Center
1/6/2024 TCU - Allen Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena

