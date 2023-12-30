The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Wichita State Shockers (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Kansas vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks have shot at a 51.4% clip from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Shockers have averaged.

Kansas has compiled an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 114th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Shockers sit at 70th.

The Jayhawks' 79.1 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 70.6 the Shockers give up to opponents.

Kansas has put together a 9-0 record in games it scores more than 70.6 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Kansas put up 78.8 points per game last season, 4.8 more than it averaged away (74.0).

At home, the Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 69.0.

Beyond the arc, Kansas knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.4%) than at home (36.4%) too.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule