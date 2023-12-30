The Wichita State Shockers (8-3) will play the Kansas Jayhawks (10-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Kansas vs. Wichita State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Kansas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson: 19.2 PTS, 12.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

19.2 PTS, 12.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Kevin McCullar: 19.2 PTS, 7 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.2 PTS, 7 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK KJ Adams: 13 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

13 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Dajuan Harris: 6.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Elmarko Jackson: 6.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wichita State Players to Watch

Colby Rogers: 17.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Xavier Bell: 14.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kenny Pohto: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Harlond Beverly: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Quincy Ballard: 6.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison

Wichita State Rank Wichita State AVG Kansas AVG Kansas Rank 122nd 77.5 Points Scored 79.5 86th 178th 70.7 Points Allowed 65.6 58th 6th 44.5 Rebounds 38.7 88th 79th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 6.8 330th 236th 6.8 3pt Made 6.5 268th 270th 12.2 Assists 21.7 2nd 91st 10.8 Turnovers 12.4 223rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.