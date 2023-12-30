When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Kansas State be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

Want to bet on Kansas State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Kansas State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-1 1-0 12 16 19

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas State's best wins

Kansas State beat the No. 4-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 65-58, on November 16. That victory goes down as its best win of the season. Ayoka Lee compiled a team-best 22 points with 12 rebounds and zero assists in the game versus Iowa.

Next best wins

102-59 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 40/RPI) on December 18

79-37 at home over Jackson State (No. 43/RPI) on December 1

75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 72/RPI) on November 19

66-41 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 90/RPI) on December 30

63-56 over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 25

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kansas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 5-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Kansas State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have five wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the second-most in the country.

According to the RPI, Kansas State has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Kansas State faces the 66th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Wildcats' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and 17 games against teams with records north of .500.

KSU has 17 games left on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kansas State's next game

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats vs. Houston Cougars

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Houston Cougars Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Kansas State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.