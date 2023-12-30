2024 NCAA Bracketology: Kansas State Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Kansas State be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
How Kansas State ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|13-1
|1-0
|12
|16
|19
Kansas State's best wins
Kansas State beat the No. 4-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 65-58, on November 16. That victory goes down as its best win of the season. Ayoka Lee compiled a team-best 22 points with 12 rebounds and zero assists in the game versus Iowa.
Next best wins
- 102-59 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 40/RPI) on December 18
- 79-37 at home over Jackson State (No. 43/RPI) on December 1
- 75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 72/RPI) on November 19
- 66-41 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 90/RPI) on December 30
- 63-56 over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 25
Kansas State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 5-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- Kansas State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).
- Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have five wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the second-most in the country.
- According to the RPI, Kansas State has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Kansas State faces the 66th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Wildcats' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and 17 games against teams with records north of .500.
- KSU has 17 games left on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Kansas State's next game
- Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats vs. Houston Cougars
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
