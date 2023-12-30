Can we count on Kansas State to lock up a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

+6000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +10000

How Kansas State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 41 NR 70

Kansas State's best wins

Against the No. 25 Providence Friars on November 17, Kansas State secured its signature win of the season, a 73-70 overtime victory. In the victory over Providence, Tylor Perry delivered a team-leading 24 points. Arthur Kaluma contributed 18 points.

Next best wins

72-71 at home over Villanova (No. 31/RPI) on December 5

69-60 over Wichita State (No. 99/RPI) on December 21

91-68 at home over South Dakota State (No. 185/RPI) on November 13

75-60 on the road over LSU (No. 196/RPI) on December 9

83-75 at home over Bellarmine (No. 229/RPI) on November 10

Kansas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Kansas State is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Wildcats are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Kansas State has been handed the 70th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have five games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams over .500.

Of KSU's 19 remaining games this year, it has eight upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kansas State's next game

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats vs. Chicago State Cougars

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Chicago State Cougars Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

