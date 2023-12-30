2024 NCAA Bracketology: Kansas State March Madness Odds | January 1
Can we count on Kansas State to lock up a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Preseason national championship odds: +6000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +10000
How Kansas State ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-3
|0-0
|41
|NR
|70
Kansas State's best wins
Against the No. 25 Providence Friars on November 17, Kansas State secured its signature win of the season, a 73-70 overtime victory. In the victory over Providence, Tylor Perry delivered a team-leading 24 points. Arthur Kaluma contributed 18 points.
Next best wins
- 72-71 at home over Villanova (No. 31/RPI) on December 5
- 69-60 over Wichita State (No. 99/RPI) on December 21
- 91-68 at home over South Dakota State (No. 185/RPI) on November 13
- 75-60 on the road over LSU (No. 196/RPI) on December 9
- 83-75 at home over Bellarmine (No. 229/RPI) on November 10
Kansas State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Kansas State is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Wildcats are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Kansas State has been handed the 70th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- When it comes to the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have five games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams over .500.
- Of KSU's 19 remaining games this year, it has eight upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Kansas State's next game
- Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats vs. Chicago State Cougars
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
