The Cincinnati Bearcats (8-3) take a six-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Kansas State Wildcats (12-1), winners of six straight as well. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Kansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats average 18.4 more points per game (78.8) than the Bearcats allow (60.4).

Kansas State has put together a 12-1 record in games it scores more than 60.4 points.

Cincinnati's record is 8-2 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.

The 67.5 points per game the Bearcats record are 15.3 more points than the Wildcats allow (52.2).

Cincinnati is 8-2 when scoring more than 52.2 points.

When Kansas State allows fewer than 67.5 points, it is 12-0.

The Bearcats are making 38% of their shots from the field, 5.5% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (32.5%).

The Wildcats shoot 48.3% from the field, 10.4% higher than the Bearcats concede.

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 20.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 68.5 FG%

20.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 68.5 FG% Serena Sundell: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.7 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.7 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Gabby Gregory: 8.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 26 3PT% (20-for-77)

8.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 26 3PT% (20-for-77) Jaelyn Glenn: 6.2 PTS, 2 STL, 38 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (15-for-51)

6.2 PTS, 2 STL, 38 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (15-for-51) Gisela Sanchez: 7.2 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

Kansas State Schedule