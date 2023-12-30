Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3) versus the Kansas State Wildcats (10-1) at 2:00 PM ET.

Kansas State vs. Cincinnati Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Kansas State Players to Watch

Ayoka Lee: 20.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK

20.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK Serena Sundell: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Gabby Gregory: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaelyn Glenn: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Gisela Sanchez: 6.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Jillian Hayes: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Malea Williams: 10 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

10 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Braylyn Milton: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Reagan Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

