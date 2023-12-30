Saturday's game that pits the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats (12-1) versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-3) at Fifth Third Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-59 in favor of Kansas State, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Wildcats' last game on Wednesday ended in an 84-52 victory against Southern.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kansas State vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Kansas State vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 71, Cincinnati 59

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats took down the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes in a 65-58 win on November 16, which was their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Kansas State has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (two).

Kansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

65-58 on the road over Iowa (No. 4/AP Poll) on November 16

63-56 over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 25

84-56 over Missouri (No. 84) on December 9

75-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 85) on November 19

79-37 at home over Jackson State (No. 115) on December 1

Kansas State Leaders

Ayoka Lee: 20.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 68.5 FG%

20.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 68.5 FG% Serena Sundell: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.7 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.7 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Gabby Gregory: 8.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 26 3PT% (20-for-77)

8.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 26 3PT% (20-for-77) Jaelyn Glenn: 6.2 PTS, 2 STL, 38 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (15-for-51)

6.2 PTS, 2 STL, 38 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (15-for-51) Gisela Sanchez: 7.2 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +346 scoring differential, topping opponents by 26.6 points per game. They're putting up 78.8 points per game, 41st in college basketball, and are giving up 52.2 per contest to rank 12th in college basketball.

