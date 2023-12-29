For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Valeri Nichushkin a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nichushkin stats and insights

  • In 13 of 33 games this season, Nichushkin has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has attempted six shots in two games against the Blues this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has nine goals, plus two assists.
  • Nichushkin's shooting percentage is 16.5%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blues are giving up 111 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nichushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:06 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 22:52 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 3 0 3 29:05 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 25:47 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:52 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 1 0 1 27:21 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 22:30 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 2 0 2 25:50 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:58 Home L 5-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:35 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.