Friday's 9:00 PM ET matchup between the Denver Nuggets (23-10) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) at Ball Arena features the Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. and the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT, BSOK

ALT, BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder's Last Game

In their previous game, the Thunder defeated the Knicks on Wednesday, 129-120. Their leading scorer was Jalen Williams with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Williams 36 0 3 1 1 5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 36 7 8 2 2 2 Chet Holmgren 22 5 1 0 4 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.1 points, 5.8 boards and 6.5 assists, making 54.3% of his shots from the floor and 30.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.

Chet Holmgren's averages on the season are 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 53.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

The Thunder get 18.3 points, 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Williams.

Josh Giddey gets the Thunder 11.5 points, 5.9 boards and 4.4 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Thunder get 11.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Luguentz Dort.

Watch Nikola Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 33.4 5.9 6.8 3.3 0.7 0.6 Chet Holmgren 17.3 7.3 2.2 0.4 3.7 1.3 Jalen Williams 19.3 3.3 3.5 1.1 0.6 1.6 Josh Giddey 9.5 5.6 4.3 0.8 0.4 1.0 Luguentz Dort 11.5 3.2 1.1 0.5 0.8 1.9

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.