Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others in the Denver Nuggets-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup at Ball Arena on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK

ALT and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +162)

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.4 lower than Friday's over/under.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's assist average -- 6.5 -- is equal to Friday's over/under.

Gilgeous-Alexander averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 17.5-point total set for Chet Holmgren on Friday equals his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 7.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (7.5).

Holmgren's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jalen Williams Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +104)

Jalen Williams is scoring 18.3 points per game, 0.8 higher than Friday's over/under.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.

Williams averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 13.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -114) 0.5 (Over: -179)

Friday's points prop bet for Jokic is 26.5 points. That is 0.2 more than his season average of 26.3.

He has averaged 1.1 less rebounds per game (12.4) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 17.5-point prop bet for Michael Porter Jr. on Friday is 1.2 higher than his season scoring average (16.3).

His per-game rebounding average of 7.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Friday (7.5).

He makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

