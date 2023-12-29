Thunder vs. Nuggets December 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
A pair of the NBA's best players will be squaring off when Nikola Jokic (27.2 points per game, 11th in league) and the Denver Nuggets (17-9) welcome in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31, fourth) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOK.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ALT, BSOK
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. He's also sinking 54.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- The Thunder are getting 16.9 points, 8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Chet Holmgren this season.
- The Thunder are receiving 12 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Josh Giddey this year.
- The Thunder are receiving 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Jalen Williams this season.
- Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 10.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while delivering 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic posts 27.2 points, 9.4 assists and 12.7 boards per game.
- Michael Porter Jr. averages 16.7 points, 7.9 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Aaron Gordon posts 12.9 points, 3.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds per contest.
- Reggie Jackson averages 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds.
- Christian Braun averages 8.7 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison
|Nuggets
|Thunder
|114.6
|Points Avg.
|120.5
|110.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.5
|48.9%
|Field Goal %
|48.9%
|36.8%
|Three Point %
|38.7%
