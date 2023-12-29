The Denver Nuggets (23-10) welcome in the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) after victories in three home games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Thunder vs. Nuggets matchup.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK

ALT and BSOK Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Thunder Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-3.5) 231.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nuggets (-3.5) 232 -158 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

Thunder vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +196 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.9 points per game. They're putting up 115.9 points per game to rank 13th in the league and are allowing 110 per contest to rank third in the NBA.

The Thunder outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game (posting 121.3 points per game, fifth in league, and conceding 113.6 per contest, 14th in NBA) and have a +223 scoring differential.

These two teams score a combined 237.2 points per game, 5.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams together surrender 223.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Denver has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Oklahoma City has put together a 21-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Thunder and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +3000 +1600 - Nuggets +400 +180 -

