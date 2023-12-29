On Friday, the Denver Nuggets (23-10) heads into a home game against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) at Ball Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and BSOK

ALT and BSOK Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Nikola Jokic Total Fantasy Pts 1480.9 1803.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 52.9 56.4 Fantasy Rank 3 5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Nikola Jokic Insights

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander's averages for the season are 31.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists, making 54.3% of his shots from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.

The Thunder put up 121.3 points per game (fifth in league) while giving up 113.6 per contest (14th in NBA). They have a +223 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The 40.5 rebounds per game Oklahoma City accumulates rank 28th in the NBA, 5.2 fewer than the 45.7 its opponents record.

The Thunder connect on 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 38.8% rate (second-best in NBA), compared to the 14 per outing their opponents make, shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 4.3 per game, committing 11.6 (fourth in league) while its opponents average 15.9.

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Nikola Jokic's numbers for the season are 26.3 points, 9.2 assists and 12.4 boards per game, shooting 54.9% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

The Nuggets average 115.9 points per game (13th in the league) while allowing 110 per contest (third in the NBA). They have a +196 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Denver ranks ninth in the league at 44.9 rebounds per game. That's 2.2 more than the 42.7 its opponents average.

The Nuggets knock down 12 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.2. They shoot 38.1% from deep while their opponents hit 35.6% from long range.

Denver has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (second in NBA action) while forcing 12.1 (24th in the league).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Nikola Jokic Plus/Minus Per Game 9.6 9.5 Usage Percentage 33.2% 30.6% True Shooting Pct 63.7% 62.5% Total Rebound Pct 9.3% 20.2% Assist Pct 31.6% 43.8%

