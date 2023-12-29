The Colorado Avalanche, with Ross Colton, will be on the ice Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. Considering a bet on Colton? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Ross Colton vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Colton Season Stats Insights

Colton's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:17 per game on the ice, is -3.

In eight of 35 games this year, Colton has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Colton has recorded a point in a game 15 times this year over 35 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In nine of 35 games this season, Colton has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Colton's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.

There is a 23.8% chance of Colton having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Colton Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are conceding 111 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 35 Games 4 17 Points 1 8 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

