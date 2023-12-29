Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from across the NHL are listed here, with four games on the NHL slate Thursday.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Connor McDavid (Oilers) -120 to score

Oilers vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 McDavid's stats: 12 goals in 29 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +100 to score

Oilers vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 Draisaitl's stats: 14 goals in 31 games

Zach Hyman (Oilers) +105 to score

Oilers vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 Hyman's stats: 19 goals in 30 games

Sebastian Aho (Hurricanes) +140 to score

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 Aho's stats: 14 goals in 32 games

Brock Boeser (Canucks) +155 to score

Canucks vs. Flyers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 Boeser's stats: 24 goals in 35 games

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Oilers) +160 to score

Oilers vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 Nugent-Hopkins' stats: 8 goals in 31 games

Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +160 to score

Golden Knights vs. Kings

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 Eichel's stats: 15 goals in 36 games

Elias Pettersson (Canucks) +165 to score

Canucks vs. Flyers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 Pettersson's stats: 13 goals in 35 games

Evander Kane (Oilers) +165 to score

Oilers vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 Kane's stats: 13 goals in 31 games

Adrian Kempe (Kings) +185 to score

Kings vs. Golden Knights

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 Kempe's stats: 11 goals in 31 games

