The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Josh Giddey, face off versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 129-120 win against the Knicks, Giddey tallied seven points, six rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Giddey, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 10.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 5.9 Assists 3.5 4.4 4.4 PRA -- 21.8 20.8 PR -- 17.4 16.4



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 11.9% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.0 per contest.

The Thunder rank 27th in possessions per game with 103.7. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 99.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 110 points per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Nuggets give up 42.7 rebounds per contest, ranking eighth in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 24.8 assists per game.

Josh Giddey vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2023 15 4 2 4 0 0 0 10/29/2023 22 9 2 3 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.