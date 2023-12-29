Jonathan Drouin will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues play on Friday at Enterprise Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Drouin in that upcoming Avalanche-Blues game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jonathan Drouin vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Drouin Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Drouin has averaged 14:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Drouin has a goal in five of 33 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Drouin has a point in 12 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points three times.

Drouin has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 33 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Drouin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Drouin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Drouin Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 111 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 33 Games 4 15 Points 2 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

