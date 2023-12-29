The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is set for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jack Johnson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jack Johnson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • In two of 35 games this season, Johnson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In two games against the Blues this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.
  • Johnson has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blues are allowing 111 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:59 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:21 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 1 1 0 16:00 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:02 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 4-2

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

