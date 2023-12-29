The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues is slated for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Fredrik Olofsson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

In three of 33 games this season, Olofsson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Blues this season in two games (two shots).

Olofsson has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 9.7% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 111 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 8:12 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:04 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:52 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:43 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:48 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:21 Home W 6-5 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:00 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

