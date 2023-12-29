The Oklahoma City Thunder, Chet Holmgren included, face off versus the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 27, Holmgren produced 22 points and four blocks in a 129-120 win versus the Knicks.

In this article we will dive into Holmgren's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Chet Holmgren Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.5 17.3 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 7.3 Assists -- 2.5 2.2 PRA -- 27.8 26.8 PR -- 25.3 24.6 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Chet Holmgren Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Holmgren has made 6.4 shots per game, which adds up to 14.5% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 12.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Holmgren's Thunder average 103.7 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 99.9 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets give up 110 points per contest, third-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets are the eighth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42.7 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets allow 24.8 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have conceded 11.2 makes per contest, third in the NBA.

Chet Holmgren vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2023 32 17 11 1 1 8 0 10/29/2023 26 19 4 0 1 0 0

