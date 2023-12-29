Cale Makar will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues face off on Friday at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Makar against the Blues, we have lots of info to help.

Cale Makar vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

Makar Season Stats Insights

Makar has averaged 20:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

Makar has a goal in eight of 30 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 21 of 30 games this year, Makar has registered a point, and 15 of those games included multiple points.

Makar has an assist in 20 of 30 games this year, with multiple assists on nine occasions.

The implied probability that Makar goes over his points over/under is 37.7%, based on the odds.

Makar has an implied probability of 64.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Makar Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are allowing 111 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 30 Games 6 41 Points 7 8 Goals 0 33 Assists 7

