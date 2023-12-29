The St. Louis Blues (18-15-1) will host the Colorado Avalanche (21-11-3) -- who've lost six straight on the road -- on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW will air this Avalanche versus Blues matchup.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs Blues Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Avalanche vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Avalanche Blues 8-2 STL 11/1/2023 Avalanche Blues 4-1 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in league action.

The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the NHL (128 total, 3.7 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 35 19 37 56 41 17 49.3% Mikko Rantanen 35 18 26 44 17 20 54.8% Cale Makar 30 8 33 41 19 28 - Valeri Nichushkin 33 16 17 33 16 13 50% Devon Toews 35 4 15 19 21 22 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have given up 111 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 20th in the league.

With 101 goals (3.0 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 32 goals over that span.

Blues Key Players