The Kansas State Wildcats and the NC State Wolfpack meet for the Pop-Tarts Bowl on December 28, 2023, starting at 5:45 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Kansas State ranks 59th in total defense this season (370.3 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 446.3 total yards per game. NC State is putting up 346.3 total yards per contest on offense this season (97th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 323.5 total yards per contest (26th-ranked).

See more information below, including how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas State vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Kansas State vs. NC State Key Statistics

Kansas State NC State 446.3 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.3 (100th) 370.3 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.5 (13th) 199.9 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.1 (78th) 246.4 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.3 (100th) 11 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (29th) 22 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (10th)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has recorded 2,643 yards (220.3 ypg) on 219-of-358 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 354 rushing yards (29.5 ypg) on 81 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

DJ Giddens has racked up 1,075 yards on 195 carries while finding the end zone nine times as a runner. He's also caught 28 passes for 286 yards (23.8 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Treshaun Ward has collected 651 yards on 125 carries, scoring five times.

Ben Sinnott's leads his squad with 676 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 49 receptions (out of 75 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has caught 53 passes while averaging 49.1 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Jayce Brown's 22 receptions have yielded 385 yards and two touchdowns.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat for NC State this season. He has 1,619 passing yards (134.9 per game) while completing 62.4% of his passes. He's tossed 11 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 544 yards (45.3 ypg) on 126 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Kevin Concepcion is a key figure in this offense, with 297 rushing yards on 38 carries and 767 receiving yards (63.9 per game) on 64 catches with 10 touchdowns

Keyon Lesane has put together a 247-yard season so far. He's caught 28 passes on 46 targets.

Bradley Rozner has racked up 208 reciving yards (17.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kansas State or NC State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.