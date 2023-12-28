The Pop-Tarts Bowl features a matchup of the NC State Wolfpack (who are 4.5-point underdogs) and the Kansas State Wildcats on December 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN. The game's over/under is 48.5.

Kansas State vs. NC State game info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Orlando, Florida

Venue: Camping World Stadium

Kansas State vs. NC State statistical matchup

Kansas State NC State 446.3 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.3 (99th) 370.3 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.5 (18th) 199.9 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.1 (77th) 246.4 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.3 (101st) 11 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (35th) 22 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (8th)

Kansas State leaders

In 12 games for the Wildcats, Will Howard has led the way with 2,643 yards (220.3 yards per game) while posting 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 61.2% completion percentage.

Howard has made a difference with his legs, scrambling for 354 yards and nine TDs in 12 games.

DJ Giddens has collected 1,075 rushing yards (5.5 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns in 12 games for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats' passing game has been helped by the receiving skills of Giddens, who has reeled in 28 balls (on 39 targets) for 286 yards and two touchdowns.

Treshaun Ward has contributed to the Wildcats' offense by scampering for 651 yards (54.3 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns.

Ward has totaled 17 grabs (on 20 targets) for 129 yards and two touchdowns in addition to the numbers he's generated in the running game.

NC State leaders

Brennan Armstrong has passed for 1,619 yards (134.9 per game), completing 62.4% of his throws, with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

Armstrong also has run for 544 yards and six TDs.

In the passing game, Kevin Concepcion has scored 10 TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 767 yards (63.9 per game).

In 12 games, Delbert Mimms III has run for 269 yards (22.4 per game) and eight TDs.

