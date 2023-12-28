Best Bets & Odds for the Arizona vs. Oklahoma Game – Thursday, December 28
The Alamo Bowl will see the Arizona Wildcats battle the Oklahoma Sooners. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Arizona vs. Oklahoma?
- Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Oklahoma 34, Arizona 27
- Arizona has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.
- The Wildcats have won all four games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter.
- Oklahoma won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Sooners have played as an underdog of +115 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Oklahoma (+2.5)
- In 11 Arizona games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats are 3-2 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Oklahoma has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- This season, the Sooners won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (58.5)
- Four of Arizona's games this season have gone over Thursday's over/under of 58.5 points.
- This season, eight of Oklahoma's games have finished with a combined score higher than 58.5 points.
- The point total for the contest of 58.5 is 19 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Arizona (34.3 points per game) and Oklahoma (43.2 points per game).
Splits Tables
Arizona
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.3
|55.1
|59.2
|Implied Total AVG
|34.2
|32.4
|35.7
|ATS Record
|9-2-0
|5-0-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-7-0
|1-4-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|2-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|2-1
|1-2
Oklahoma
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|61
|61.3
|60.7
|Implied Total AVG
|38.9
|40.2
|37.7
|ATS Record
|8-4-0
|5-1-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-5-0
|4-2-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-2
|6-0
|3-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
