Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Knicks on December 27, 2023
Julius Randle and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are among the players with prop bets available when the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder square off at Paycom Center on Wednesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Thunder vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder vs Knicks Additional Info
|Thunder vs Knicks Injury Report
|Thunder vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Thunder vs Knicks Prediction
|Thunder vs Knicks Players to Watch
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|33.5 (Over: -102)
|5.5 (Over: -118)
|6.5 (Over: -104)
- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 31 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.5 points fewer than Wednesday's points prop total.
- He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander's season-long assist average -- 6.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (6.5).
Get Gilgeous-Alexander gear at Fanatics!
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -125)
|8.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: +108)
|1.5 (Over: -139)
- The 17.3 points Chet Holmgren scores per game are 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday (17.5).
- His rebounding average -- 7.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).
- Wednesday's assists prop bet for Holmgren (2.5) is the same as his average on the season.
- His 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jalen Williams Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -108)
|3.5 (Over: -141)
|3.5 (Over: -120)
|1.5 (Over: +118)
- Jalen Williams' 17.6 points per game are 0.1 points more than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has grabbed four boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
- Williams' assist average -- 3.8 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (3.5).
- Williams has hit 1.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -111)
|9.5 (Over: -128)
|4.5 (Over: +108)
|1.5 (Over: -102)
- Randle is averaging 22.9 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.6 less than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has collected 9.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).
- Randle averages 4.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Wednesday.
- Randle averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|6.5 (Over: +118)
|2.5 (Over: +110)
- The 26.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Wednesday is 0.4 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average of four is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (3.5).
- Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Brunson's 2.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.