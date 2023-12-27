Julius Randle and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are among the players with prop bets available when the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder square off at Paycom Center on Wednesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Thunder vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and MSG

BSOK and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 33.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -104)

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 31 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.5 points fewer than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's season-long assist average -- 6.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -139)

The 17.3 points Chet Holmgren scores per game are 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday (17.5).

His rebounding average -- 7.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).

Wednesday's assists prop bet for Holmgren (2.5) is the same as his average on the season.

His 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Jalen Williams Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +118)

Jalen Williams' 17.6 points per game are 0.1 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed four boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Williams' assist average -- 3.8 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Williams has hit 1.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -102)

Randle is averaging 22.9 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.6 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 9.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Randle averages 4.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Randle averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: +110)

The 26.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Wednesday is 0.4 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of four is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Brunson's 2.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

