The injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-9) heading into their matchup with the New York Knicks (17-12) currently includes only one player. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27 from Paycom Center.

Last time out, the Thunder won on Tuesday 129-106 against the Timberwolves. In the Thunder's win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with a team-high 34 points (adding six rebounds and nine assists).

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Williams SG Questionable Illness 17.6 4.0 3.8

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson: Out For Season (Ankle), Jericho Sims: Out (Ankle)

Thunder vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and MSG

Thunder vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -2.5 238.5

