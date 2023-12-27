Thunder vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (17-12) are 3.5-point underdogs against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-9) Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and MSG. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.5.
Thunder vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-3.5
|238.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- In 12 games this season, Oklahoma City and its opponents have scored more than 238.5 total points.
- The average point total in Oklahoma City's games this season is 234.4, 4.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Thunder have compiled a 20-8-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Oklahoma City has been favored 17 times and won 13, or 76.5%, of those games.
- Oklahoma City has a record of 11-2, a 84.6% win rate, when it's favored by -155 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.
Thunder vs Knicks Additional Info
Thunder vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|12
|42.9%
|121
|236.1
|113.4
|225.8
|231.5
|Knicks
|8
|27.6%
|115.1
|236.1
|112.4
|225.8
|224.6
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Thunder have gone over the total seven times.
- Against the spread, Oklahoma City has performed worse at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and nine times in 12 road games.
- The Thunder record 121 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 112.4 the Knicks give up.
- Oklahoma City is 17-4 against the spread and 17-4 overall when scoring more than 112.4 points.
Thunder vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|20-8
|10-3
|17-11
|Knicks
|16-13
|4-6
|16-13
Thunder vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Thunder
|Knicks
|121
|115.1
|5
|14
|17-4
|13-4
|17-4
|14-3
|113.4
|112.4
|13
|9
|13-3
|13-9
|12-4
|14-8
