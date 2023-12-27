Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will take the court versus the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 129-106 win over the Timberwolves, Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 34 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Gilgeous-Alexander's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 31.0 31.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 5.5 Assists 6.5 6.4 6.9 PRA -- 43.1 43.9 PR -- 36.7 37



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 22.4% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.7 per contest.

The Thunder rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.9. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are ninth in the league, allowing 112.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Knicks have conceded 41.4 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 26 assists per contest.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2022 35 30 5 7 0 1 1 11/13/2022 36 37 5 8 2 2 3

