The Colorado Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon included, will play the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on MacKinnon's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -111)

1.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon has averaged 22:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

In MacKinnon's 34 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 28 of 34 games this year, MacKinnon has registered a point, and 17 of those games included multiple points.

In 24 of 34 games this season, MacKinnon has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

MacKinnon's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 64.5% of MacKinnon going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 95 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 34 Games 5 54 Points 7 18 Goals 3 36 Assists 4

