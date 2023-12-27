Luguentz Dort's Oklahoma City Thunder face the New York Knicks at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 26, Dort put up 20 points, two steals and two blocks in a 129-106 win versus the Timberwolves.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Dort, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.3 13.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.2 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA -- 16.6 18.9 PR -- 15.3 17.4 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Dort's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 8.6% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.0 per contest.

Dort is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Dort's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 100.7 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 103.9 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked ninth in the league, giving up 112.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Knicks are fourth in the NBA, conceding 41.4 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have given up 26 per game, 14th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks have given up 13.5 makes per contest, 20th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Luguentz Dort vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2022 32 24 8 3 3 1 1 11/13/2022 24 24 3 0 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.