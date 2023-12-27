Should you bet on Kurtis MacDermid to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes face off on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDermid stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, MacDermid has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In two games versus the Coyotes this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

MacDermid has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.2 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 95 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

MacDermid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 6:00 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 3:08 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 4:25 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 6-2 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 3:24 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 2:42 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 6:28 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 3:30 Away W 3-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 2:47 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 6:15 Home L 8-2

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

