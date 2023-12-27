Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kansas
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:59 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack and the Kansas State Wildcats take the field in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Kansas.
College Football Games to Watch in Kansas on TV This Week
Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, December 26
- Venue: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas (-13.5)
No. 19 NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, December 28
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas State (-2.5)
