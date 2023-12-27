Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kansas
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On the 2023 college football postseason schedule, fans of schools in Kansas should have their eyes on the Kansas Jayhawks versus the UNLV Rebels in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Kansas on TV This Week
Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, December 26
- Venue: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas (-8)
No. 19 NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, December 28
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas State (-3)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.