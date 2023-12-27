On the 2023 college football postseason slate, fans of schools in Kansas should have their eyes on the Kansas Jayhawks versus the UNLV Rebels in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

College Football Games to Watch in Kansas on TV This Week

Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Date: Tuesday, December 26

Venue: Chase Field

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Favorite: Kansas (-8)

No. 19 NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 5:45 PM ET

Date: Thursday, December 28

Venue: Camping World Stadium

TV Channel: ACCN

Live Stream: Fubo

Favorite: Kansas State (-3)

