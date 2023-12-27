The Kansas Jayhawks and the UNLV Rebels square off in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl for college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Kansas.

College Football Games to Watch in Kansas on TV This Week

Kansas Jayhawks at UNLV Rebels

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kansas (-8)

No. 19 NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Date: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Venue: Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kansas State (-3)

