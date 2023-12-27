The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Josh Giddey, face the New York Knicks at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 26, Giddey put up 10 points and seven assists in a 129-106 win against the Timberwolves.

In this piece we'll examine Giddey's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.7 11.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 6.1 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.3 PRA -- 22 21.6 PR -- 17.6 17.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Giddey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 12.1% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.2 per contest.

Giddey's Thunder average 103.9 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 100.7 possessions per contest.

The Knicks are the ninth-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 112.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks are fourth in the league, giving up 41.4 rebounds per game.

The Knicks give up 26 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Josh Giddey vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2022 34 18 9 7 0 0 1 11/13/2022 37 24 10 12 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.