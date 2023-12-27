Jonathan Drouin will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes face off on Wednesday at Mullett Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Drouin are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jonathan Drouin vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Drouin Season Stats Insights

Drouin's plus-minus this season, in 14:01 per game on the ice, is -1.

Drouin has a goal in four games this season through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Drouin has a point in 11 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points three times.

Drouin has an assist in eight of 32 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Drouin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Drouin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Drouin Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 95 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 32 Games 4 14 Points 1 4 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

